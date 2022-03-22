MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $12.08. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 132,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

