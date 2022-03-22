Myriad Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $655,079.02 and $180.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,883,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

