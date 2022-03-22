Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $147.23. 3,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

