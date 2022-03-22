Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.