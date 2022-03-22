Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
