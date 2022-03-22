Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $6.59. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 73,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.