Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $6.59. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 73,893 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.
About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nam Tai Property (NTP)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.