Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $965,963.03 and $48.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,201,784 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

