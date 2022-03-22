Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.28 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $298.92 million and $21.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012069 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

