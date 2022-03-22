National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$69.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

DLMAF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

