National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$69.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.70.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.53. 197,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.57. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$51.21 and a 52 week high of C$71.07.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

