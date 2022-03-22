National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.18. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 4,510 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,416,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

