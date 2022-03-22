National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.18. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 4,510 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56.
About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
