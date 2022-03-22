National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 3.2%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 57.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

