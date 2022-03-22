National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 3.2%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a market cap of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.