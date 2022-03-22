National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,058 shares.The stock last traded at $71.94 and had previously closed at $71.57.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

