National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.92. National HealthCare shares last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 29,530 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

