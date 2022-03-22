National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,058 shares.The stock last traded at $71.80 and had previously closed at $71.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get National Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.