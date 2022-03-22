Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.55. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 60,182 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

