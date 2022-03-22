NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.02) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 315 ($4.15) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

