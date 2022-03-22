Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.42.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

