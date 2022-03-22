NEAR Protocol Trading Up 8.9% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.26 or 0.00026419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $467.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00202001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00431793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,113,296 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

