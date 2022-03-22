Neblio Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $678,298.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00076622 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00017488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,075,766 coins and its circulating supply is 18,811,139 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.