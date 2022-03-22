Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

