Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,051.00

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $99,552.12 and $3,051.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,864,123 coins and its circulating supply is 79,788,460 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

