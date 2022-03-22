NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $88.91

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $93.02. NetEase shares last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 32,984 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

