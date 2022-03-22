Network International (LON:NETW) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NETW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.10).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. Network International has a 12-month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.57.

In other news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

