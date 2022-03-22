New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. 897,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,184,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

