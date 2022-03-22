Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.02. 12,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 357,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

