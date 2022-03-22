Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.77 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $36.77 million and $2.99 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

