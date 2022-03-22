Newton (NEW) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton (NEW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $265,100.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

