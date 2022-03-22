NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,018.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

