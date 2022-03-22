NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 35,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,618,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

