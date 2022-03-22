NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $1,625.71 on Top Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $312,596.74 and approximately $98.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,625.71 or 0.03809354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107385 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 192 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

