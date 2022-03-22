Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,358.93

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,358.93 ($17.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($17.51). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,362.50 ($17.94), with a volume of 22,450 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.10) to GBX 1,325 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,388.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,358.93. The company has a market capitalization of £498.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Nichols’s payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

