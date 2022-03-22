Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,421.00

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $39,421.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

