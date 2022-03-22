NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.10. NIKE posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. 283,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.