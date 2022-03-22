NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $173.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $173.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,654,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

