NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

