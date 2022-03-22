NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $165.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.97.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,903,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,368,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496,925 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,756,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,984,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,071,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421,544 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.