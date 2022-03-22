NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $177.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $177.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.