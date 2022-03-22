NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $130.19, but opened at $137.94. NIKE shares last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 4,541 shares changing hands.

The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

