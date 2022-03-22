NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $163.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.69.

NKE opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.32. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

