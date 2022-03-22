Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and $1.46 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,464.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.56 or 0.07011862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00292227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.00900776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00112467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00458887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00412369 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,693,108,819 coins and its circulating supply is 9,078,858,819 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

