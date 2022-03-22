NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIOBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 93,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
