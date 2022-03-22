NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIOBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 93,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.