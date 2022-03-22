Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 3.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 9,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nobilis Health by 8,795.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 615,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nobilis Health by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

