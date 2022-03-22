Nomura Instinet Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Nomura Instinet in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
