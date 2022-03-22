Nomura Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.
PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
