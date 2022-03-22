Nomura Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Neutral

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

