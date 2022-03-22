Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 112,028 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 126,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

ALLO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.