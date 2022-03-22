Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 182,176 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of ChampionX worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,060,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.