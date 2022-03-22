Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,641 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Donaldson worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 709,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Donaldson by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

