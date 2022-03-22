Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

