Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,684,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.40%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.