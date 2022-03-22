Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Teradata worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

